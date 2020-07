Share:

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced on Tuesday evening that the first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on August 1.

Zonal committees in provincial capitals provided their input before the central moon-sighting committee announced the final decision.

The religious affairs ministry issued a notification which said that the Zilhajj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1441AH would commence from July 23.