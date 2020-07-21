Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal government has issued notifications of transfer and posting of nine senior and juniors officers of different services groups.

According to the notifications, Director General Federal Public Service Commission Sabeena Qureshi, Grade 20 officer, has been transferred and posted Chairperson Public Secretariat for three years on deputation basis. Khalid Khursheed, a Grade-21 officer, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Power Division. He was posted as joint Secretary Communication previously.

Director General Operation Railways Division has also been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Power Division. Muntazar Zafar Abbas, a Grade-20 officer, has been posted as Joint Secretary Interior Division. Ijaz Ghani, a Grade-20 officer, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Operation Division. Usman Soorish Alvi, a Grade-20 officer has been posted as Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Division. He was previously posted in Establishment Division as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, a Grade-20 officer, has been transferred from Sindh government and directed to report to Establishment Division.