Share:

Peshawar - The balloting process for Hayatabad High Rise Flats for government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed.

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, Secretary Housing Daud Khan and Director General Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Imran Wazir participated in the balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amjad Ali said the government was working to provide affordable housing facility to government servants and low-income segment of the society. He congratulated the government employees who were named in the computerised balloting and said the provincial government had provided all modern facilities in the high-rise flats.

He said most of the construction work on 28 kanal housing scheme had been completed. Block B and E would be completed this month, while the remaining work on 144 flats would be completed till October this year, he added. The housing scheme was dedicated for in-service and retired employees of grade 17 and above.

In the second phase, balloting of 80 flats would be carried out. Amjad Ali said the housing department was working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and work was underway on various housing schemes in the province. He said most of the construction work had also been completed on the second largest housing scheme of province Jalozai Housing Scheme, where possession of plots would be completed in December this year.

The provincial minister said under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 15,000 houses would be constructed in Sarozai area, Peshawar in collaboration with the Pakistan Housing Foundation, for which registration process had been completed. He said Satellite Towns would also be constructed in various districts for which letters had been sent to the administrations of concerned districts.