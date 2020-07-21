Share:

The Federal Government is likely to summon a joint session of parliament before Eid-ul-Azha to pass important legislation.

According to sources, National Assembly (NA) has passed seven bills which could not make it through senate, where ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not in the majority. So, government has decided to present these bills in joint session of the parliament.

Bills including bill of Pakistan Medical Commission, Pakistan Medical Tribunal, increase in number of judges in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a bill regarding FATF regulations will be presented in the session.