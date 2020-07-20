Share:

LAHORE-The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

The tournament was scheduled to be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15 this year. “The ICC on Monday confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” ICC said in its statement. The ICC also revealed revised dates for their three upcoming global events in men’s cricket, including the 2023 World Cup which is to be played in India.

The ICC said that it “agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.” The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022. The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was quoted as saying in the statement. “The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” he added.

“Our Members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket,” Sawhney said. “Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play,” he added.

ICC BACKS PCB

CHAIRMAN EHSAN MANI’S PRINCIPLE STAND

Meanwhile, the ICC board, according to the sources, was planning to reschedule the T20 World Cup in February-March next year. The BCCI was pushing for the event to be rescheduled in February-March 2021. But, the PCB objected to the plan as it fell in the window during which the 2021 edition of the PSL is scheduled, which clearly shows that the ICC has backed the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s principale stance. Previously, some members of the ICC board had asked Mani to take the leadership of the world cricket body by becoming its chairman, but he refused saying serving Pakistan cricket is his main agenda.

WINDOWS FOR MEN’S EVENTS ARE

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held Oct – Nov 2021 with the final on 14 Nov 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held Oct – Nov 2022 with the final on 13 Nov 2022

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 will be held in India Oct – Nov 2023 with the final on 26 Nov 2023