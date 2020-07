Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted the civilian population. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along LOC. A 20 year old, resident of Mehtika village received critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care, the statement added.