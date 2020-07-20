Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed police to ensure comprehensive security arrangements in the capital on eve of Eid-ul-Azha and ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The capital police chief issued these instructions while chairing a meeting held to finalise security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DG Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), SSP (Security), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Counter Terrorism Department), Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

The IGP asked DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to devise elaborate security plan and monitor all arrangements himself in this regard. He asked to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities at markets, shopping centres, public places and cattle markets. He further asked SSP (Traffic) to deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. He asked to ensure social distancing and use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and also at cattle markets.

He asked all police officials to assign security duties in this connection at Masjid and Imambargahs. The squad of Bomb Disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation. Police officials were asked to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for business activities in markets during ongoing COVID-19 phase. The IGP said that special deployment should be made at Faisal Mosque on Eid day.

He said that awareness campaign should be initiated for those people visiting their hometowns so that they may leave for their destination after ensuring proper security arrangements at their homes.

Special patrolling should be chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles should patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles and Reserve Force to be provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan.

Islamabad Police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan asked DG (Safe City) to ensure high vigilance in the city through safe city cameras. AIG (Special Branch) was asked to ensure instalment of walk through gates at mosques, Imambargahs and other venues of religious congregations. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in case of any lapse in security arrangements.

The Zonal SPs were asked to ensure effective security in their respective areas while SSP (Traffic) was assigned task for traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

DIG (Headquarters) was asked to ensure logistic support to all divisions in connection with security on Eid-ul-Azha. He said that section 144 has been imposed by district administration on some organisations to check collection of hides of sacrificial animals during Eid by district administration. Strict action should be taken against those found involved in such activities despite ban, the IGP added.