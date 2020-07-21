Share:

LAHORE - Justice Qazi Faez Isa Monday submitted a review petition against the Supreme Court’s June 19 order, in which the SC had directed the tax authorities to verify the offshore properties owned by his family members.

According to the petition, Justice Isa requested the court to reexamine the decision and revoke the interim order, as well as to stop the implementation of the ruling until a decision on the review application was made.

Justice Isa highlighted how the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had initiated proceedings against his family before a detailed ruling was issued. The interim order lacked an explanation on facts and jurisdiction, he added. He also lamented not being heard in many instances.

Supreme Court Bar Association and Sindh High Court Bar Association have also challenged the order and filed the petitions before the Supreme Court. Last month, the SC had dismissed a presidential reference against Justice Isa in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and accepted his petition seeking the reference’s dismissal. The judges had unanimously declared the proceedings of SJC and its show-cause notice as abate.

Seven judges of the 10-member full bench, however, referred the matter to the FBR, asking it to initiate tax proceedings against Justice Isa’s wife and two children. It was stated that the reasons of the order would be issued later. The SJC had earlier initiated proceedings over Justice Isa’s alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.