Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kanye West has said that he is at peace if wife Kim Kardashian chooses to divorce him over his abortion claims at his first presidential rally in South Carolina. During his bizarre speech, the tearful rapper, 43, revealed that he and Kim, 39, considered aborting daughter North, now seven. West added that the couple were agonizing whether to have a child in 2013 when God reached out to him in Paris. He told the crowd: ‘I almost killed my daughter!’ He explained: ‘My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said, “I’m pregnant.” She was crying.’ After considering their options, West revealed that they decided to keep North after God delivered a message to him while working on his laptop in Paris. He said that Kim ‘had the pills in her hand’, he continued: ‘My screen went black and white. And God said, “If you f*** with my vision, I f*** with yours”. And I called my girlfriend and said, “We’re going to have this child.”