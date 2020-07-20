Share:

Rawalpindi-A 50-year-old murder suspect has attempted to commit suicide in lockup of police station Saddar Bairooni after the investigation officer of the case used abusive language against him.

The murder suspect identified as Tanvir Akhtar was rushed to hospital by police for medical treatment. Reportedly, police have registered a case against the murder suspect on charges of trying to commit suicide. According to details, Sub Inspector (SI)/Investigation Officer (IO) of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Sikandar obtained four-day physical remand of Tanvir Akhtar for four days from the court of an area magistrate in a murder case and shifted him to the police station for further investigation.

However, the SI allegedly used offensive language against the accused who later went to the washroom and cut his arm and leg with a steel ring of the bathroom tap. Police rushed the murder suspect to hospital for medical treatment. The doctors stated the condition of Tanvir Akhter is out of danger. Tanvir Akhtar surrendered before police three days ago after an Additional and Session Judge (ASJ) Waqar Mansoor Baryar had rejected the pre-arrest bails of accused in a murder case registered with PS Saddar Bairooni.

The five other persons managed to escape from the court premises, whereas, Tanvir surrendered before the police.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said a case under section 325 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against the murder suspect by police.