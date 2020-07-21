Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Forests, Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that more than two billion mangroves have been planted in different coastal areas of Sindh which have been computerised for the first time in the history of the country while planting of mangroves and computerisation of them is in progress. He expressed these views while meeting various delegations at Ali House on his arrival in Karachi after visiting the coastal areas of Thatta district including Kati Bandar.

The minister said that large scale mangrove tree planting was an important initiative of the government which would generate more than Rs. 10 billion in revenue which would be spent on the welfare of the concerned local people and population. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also said that the production of mangroves in Sindh has almost doubled since 2008 and Sindh has set three world records of maximum tree planting. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s words of appreciation that the Department of Wildlife and Forests in the province has done a great job and I am proud of the Forest and Wildlife team in both the departments of Sindh.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that as a result of continuous guidance and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the task of planting mangroves on such a large scale was made possible and completed while planting urban forests in different cities of the province. to be continued.

The delegation lauded the initiatives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and said that better results would come soon.