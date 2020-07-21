Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to curtail opposition’s anti-government agendas and suggested that opposition should patiently wait for General Elections rather than resorting to protests and mayhem.

They also pledged to ensure the strict implementation of the government SOPs to prevent coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to details, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab on Monday at Governor House. Matters regarding the current political situation, various development projects and coronavirus situation came under discussion.

It was also decided in the meeting that mutual efforts will be made to ensure public relief as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lauded the efforts of the Punjab Government in controlling the Coronavirus situation in the province.

Moreover, they reiterated their commitment to face those who try to halt the process of public relief. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, strict implementation of SOPs will be ensured.

Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Federal, as well as provincial governments will complete their terms and opposition will have to face failure. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy has been exemplary in containing the spread of coronavirus in Punjab and Pakistan.

He said that we have to defeat coronavirus with mutual efforts and then work together for the progress and prosperity of the nation. No hurdle of any kind will be tolerated in this regard.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s global image has improved due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that we will respond to opposition’s negative politics with the public welfare.

We believe in delivering results rather than paying lip service. Opposition is only busy in futile criticism whereas our focus is public welfare.

We will not let anyone spread mayhem and anguish among the public.

Our mission is to deliver relief to the public and we will keep moving forward on our mission under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.