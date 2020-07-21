Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday snubbed India for ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to civilians. A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on July 20. “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar Sector of the LoC, 20-year-old Moin Akhtar s/o Muhammad Akhtar, resident of Village Mehtika, sustained serious injuries,” said a foreign ministry statement. The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the statement said. This year, India has committed 1732 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians, it added. Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. “These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.