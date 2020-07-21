Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur region has taken action against the shopkeepers involved in selling out substandard food items. A spokesperson for the authority said that on the directions of the Punjab government, special team of PFA conducted raids at several food points in markets, bazaars and plazas where shopkeepers were imposed fine over sale of substandard food items. The team sealed off shops including color and chemical store, a general store for selling out fake beverages in the name of international brand, and two sweets shops for making sweets with substandard food colors. The teams disposed off fake and substandard juice packets, cold drinks and other food items. Fifty-two units were issued warning letters for not maintaining cleanliness at their points. The shopkeepers were also imposed fine worth Rs 6,000.