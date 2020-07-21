Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Tariq Ali Basra Monday directed the authorities concerned to gear up dengue surveillance in public parks of the provincial capital. Addressing a meeting at the PHA head office, Jillani Park (Racecourse Park), he ordered for starting cleanliness operation in all parks of the city in view of the monsoon season and rains. He said that every possible step would be taken to tackle the situation pertaining to cleanliness, dengue and coronavirus. He directed the staff to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in all parks. He instructed that staff must be present on duty in parks during rain for proper drainage of water after rain.