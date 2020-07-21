Share:

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid informed National Assembly that pharmaceutical companies have agreed not to increase prices of medicines amidst COVID-19 challenge.

She was speaking in National Assembly during question hour on Tuesday.

Nausheem Hamid told the House that action will be taken if the prices of medicines were increased before September this year.

She said three hundred thousand people have so far received medical treatment under this program. She said an amount of ten billion rupees has been spent on the scheme.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services said seven million families have been enrolled under Sehat Insaf Cards program aimed at providing free of cost indoor healthcare facilities to the people.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said the up-gradation of Railways infrastructure under the seven billion dollars ML-1 project will help check train accidents.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told the house that the pilgrims' welfare fund has been established and the amount in it is used for welfare of pilgrims in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.