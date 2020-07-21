Share:

The federal Cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the contemporary political and economic situation of the country.

The session will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan around 12pm at the PM House.

The nine-point agenda of the Cabinet meeting was released on Monday in which it was stated that the coronavirus and Kashmir issues will come up for discussion during the session, which will be held at 12pm.

The Cabinet meeting will approve the Economic Coordination Committee's decisions take on July 16. Agenda items of five ministries and divisions will be presented for approval as well during the meeting.

The agenda also includes amendments to be made to the Companies Act 2017 and partnerships with limited liability act related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The session will also take up the issue of the asset details and dual nationalities of PM's special assistants.

In a bid to boost "transparency", the government disclosed details of the assets and nationalities of advisers and special assistants to the prime minister last week.

It was revealed that four aides — Nadeem Babar, Tania Aidrus, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Syed Qasim — are dual nationals.