ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to evolve a strategy to ensure easy and nationwide access to the internet, especially to students, and to address issues in this regard on a priority basis. Chairing a meeting to review progress of various proposed projects related to promotion of knowledge economy, establishment of a research center on Seerat-un-Nabi and higher education. The meeting reviewed in detail, the establishment of Pak-Austrian Fachhochschule (Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology) in Haripur, Hazara, Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH) Center, research center for better coordination among industry and universities, easy accessibility of Internet for promotion of education and information technology. According to a statement issued by the PM Office Media wing, the Prime Minister said promotion of modern education is the top priority of government. He said there is a lot of potential in the field of information technology among Pakistani youth and there is a need to provide a conducive environment for development of this capability. Imran Khan also instructed to complete the Seerat-un-Nabi Center at the earliest so that research activities can be started in this regard. The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Attaur Rehman via video-link besides Professor Shoaib Khan and Rashid Khan.