ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for recovery, good health and long life of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

In a tweet on Monday, he expressed concern about the hospitalization of the King. “The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for the recovery of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz”, Imran Khan said. King Salman spent more than two years as the Saudi crown prince and deputy premier before becoming king.

The defacto ruler and next in line to the throne is the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, known by his initials MBS, who launched reforms to transform the kingdom’s economy. The prince, who is popular among young Saudis, has won praise at home for easing social restrictions in the Muslim kingdom, giving more rights to women and diversify economy. This boldness at home and abroad was a welcome change after decades of caution, stagnation and dithering.