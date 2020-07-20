Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have booked as many as 32 persons in two separate cases for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in village Dhamial Sher while killing a 50-year-old woman, informed a spokesman on Monday. Cases were registered with police stations Lohi Bher and Koral, he said.

However, no arrest was made by police so far. Meanwhile, the funeral of deceased woman was offered in Dhoke Nala.

According to him, Ashiq Hussain, a villager, lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Koral that he along with his wife Sughran Bibi and a granddaughter was sitting in the courtyard of his house when they heard noise of firing in the village. The applicant further told police that the firing was being done by Mansoor, Jahangir and other 25 unknown men who were going to attend Mehndi function of Umer in village Dhamial Sher.

“A stray bullet hit head of Sughran Bibi,” he said adding that the injured woman was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment but she could not survive. He appealed police to register a case against Mansoor, Jahangir, Zameer, Umer and other unknown participants of marriage ceremony and to arrest them. Police registered First Information Report (FIR) and began investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, another case was also filed with PS Lohi Bher on complaint of SI Mateen Chaudhry against Ishtiaq and seven other unknown participants of marriage ceremony, according to police spokesman.

On the other hand, the funeral prayer of Sughran Bibi was held at Dhoke Nala.

The family members of the deceased appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed to order SP Rural Malik Naheem Ahmed to arrest the culprits involved in the crime.