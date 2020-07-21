Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Local PPP MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah has warned the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (Hesco) officials to end their injustices with innocent masses without any delay or otherwise get ready to face his protest campaign from next week.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, he said it was unfortunate that Hesco had been issuing inflated bills to the consumers despite the fact that most of time the latter were without electricity.

He also accused the corporation officials of demanding money in return for repairing faulty transformers.

He told the Hesco officials to either stop sending inflated bills to the people, return the money to them received in lieu of repair of out-of-order transformers or else he would be leading a protest campaign against them from next week.