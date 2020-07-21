Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of two sectors: Local Government and Population Welfare Sector at the total cost of Rs. 13,893.205 million.

These schemes were approved in the 1st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 20-21 presided over by Secretary P&D Imran Sikander Baloch. All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Water Supply Sewerage System, Sialkot (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs 8,750.562 million, Upgradation of Road Works in Sahiwal at cost of Rs 268.348 million, Expansion of Family Welfare Centers & Introduction of Community based Family Planning Workers has been approved at the cost of Rs 4,874.259 million.