LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that PTI government has laid the foundation of industrial revolution by initiating work on Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He maintained that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to be established on 1,536 acres of land near Motorway is an important milestone with regard to promoting industrial progress.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here on Monday and disclosed that employment opportunities for more than five lac persons will be created by this mega project.

Aslam maintained that with the establishment of 563 industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will promote business activities in the area.

He highlighted that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of industrialization has been expedited to generate employment opportunities. He vowed that we would achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity with the promotion of industrialization.

He informed that 13 SEZs are being established on thousands of acres of land across the province and added that industrial infrastructure of international standard is being provided in these SEZs.

The Minister apprised that those establishing industrial units in the special economic zones will be given ten years tax exemption along with exemption from paying duty to import machinery for the first time.

Aslam underscored that investment worth Rs250 billion is expected in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and one window operation facility for the industrialists is also provided.

He informed that the facility of multi-purposed industrial complex, emergency services and factory outlets will also be provided.

Aslam emphasized that development work in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will be briskly completed.