ISLAMABAD - Reese Witherspoon looked beautiful and breezy, as she made a grocery store run during a break from isolation. While shopping at Ralphs in Malibu, the Oscar winner nailed boho chic in a flowing floral maxi skirt during a break from isolation. The Little Fires Everywhere star looked stunning as always, as she let her signature blonde tresses fall down and held onto a singular shopping bag. The 44 year old Hello Sunshine founder complemented her summery chic ensemble with a large straw tote handbag and a pair of espadrille sandals. She finished the look with a wide-brimmed hat and yellow plaid CDC-recommended mask, which covered her mouth and nose amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is currently a mandatory mask mandate in Los Angeles in order to enter the stores, due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic in California.