RAWALPINDI -A team of Muhafiz Force has shot dead a robber in an encounter held at Dhoke Naju here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

However, the other robber managed to escape from the scene, he said.

The robbers were fleeing after snatching cash from a citizen on gunpoint from outside of a bank in Islamabad when they faced Muhafiz Force in Rawalpindi and opened firing on cops, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar.

According to police spokesman, a team of Muhafiz Force of Rawalpindi police was on routine patrol in Dhoke Naju, in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai, when it spotted two suspected men riding on motorcycle. The team signalled the suspects to stop for checking but the suspects opening firing on the cops, he said adding that the cops retaliated and shot and injured a robber. The second robber managed to flee from the scene. Police shifted the maimed robber to hospital for medical treatment but he died during treatment, the spokesman said. Police also recovered a motorcycle, cash and pistol from the possession of robbers, he said.