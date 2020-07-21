Share:

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, a remarkable amount of Rs.158.20 billion has so far disbursed among over 13,076,000 people affected of lock down under different categories.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs.12,000 among those affected from the corona virus lock down.

The cash update received on Tuesday (July 21) stated, a total of Rs.71.3 billion has been disbursed among over 5,870,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while Rs.47.76 billion has been disbursed among over 3,961,000 families in Sindh.

A total of Rs.26.95 billion has been disbursed among over 2,220,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs.7.88 billion has been disbursed among over 649,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.60 billion have been distributed among over 213,000 persons while Rs.1.15 billion has been distributed among over 94,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 810 million has been disbursed among 67,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.