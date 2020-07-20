Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 97 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs 168.30 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.33. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.15 and Rs167.85 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.34 to close at Rs 192.90 against the last day’s trading of Rs190.54. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas an increase of Rs 1.88 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 211.76 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.88.