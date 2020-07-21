Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday sought lease details of the petrol pumps established on state land around the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the suo moto case regarding the open auction of lease of petrol pumps.

The court sought details of land allotted to petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants.

The court alsosought details of licences issued by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The court summoned the NHA chairman in person. Chief Justice said that the GT Road was not owned by the NHA. If the NHA did not own the land, how could it lease land?

The counsel for the NHA said that the Authority owned 220 feet land around the road.

Justice Ijaz said that the land was given to NHA for construction, repairing and extension of road.

NHA rules would be repealed if they were against the law, he added. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.