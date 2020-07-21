Share:

To prevent the spread of corona virus, smart lockdown has been enforced in different areas of 4 cities at Punjab.

According to the notification issued by the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, smart lockdown has been enforced in the areas with greater corona cases at Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

Smart lockdown has been imposed in Kalan Ladhar, Town Ghazipur, Wah Cantt ward no.3, ward no.8 and UC Sarai Kala at Sialkot, whereas smart down has been enforced in Mohalla Kalupura, Chah Tarang and village Madina Syedan at Gujrat.

The notification stated that smart lockdown has been enforced in Nandipur, Aroop Town and Qila Didar Singh Gujranwala.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that essential commodities will be available in the areas placed under smart lockdown and the purpose of this lockdown is to restrict the movement in the areas with greater corona cases.