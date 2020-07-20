Share:

ATTOCK - The provincial health authorities on Monday launched special anti-polio campaign in Hazro tehsil of district Attock to administer polio drops to children under the age of five years after vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was detected in the city on July 12.

Dr Asad Ismail, District Health Officer Preventive Services told newsmen that a small scale door to door anti-polio vaccination campaign has been launched in Hazro after detection of poliovirus type 2 in an eight-month-old boy. He said that the four-day drive was launched on Monday under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the World Health Organization under supervision of UNICEF and Punjab Polio Programme.