Share:

PESHAWAR - The technical teams of Livestock Department on Monday carried out antiseptic and anti-ticks spray in the cattle markets to protect animals from dangerous Congo virus here in Dir Lower.

The spray was carried out on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan in order to implement all SOPs for animal Mandis to control COVID-19 and Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

The livestock teams sprayed insecticides on animals to remove ticks from their bodies.