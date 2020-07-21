Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government subsidies are aimed at providing relief and assistance to poor and deserving people.

Chairing a meeting of a think-tank, established regarding various issues pertaining to economy, the Prime Minister stressed the need to thoroughly review the entire system of subsidies to ensure that maximum number of people benefit from it in a transparent manner.

During the meeting, power, gas, fertilizers, utility stores, exports, housing, Ehsaas, budgets of National Highway Authority and the grant of subsidies, came under discussion.

The Prime Minister called for complete study of the whole system of subsidies and said that it should be carried out to ensure that its affects not only reach the deserving people in a transparent manner but also it should cater to the needs of maximum people.

The Prime Minister directed the Finance Adviser to set up a special cell to scrutinize and review the subsidies provided by government in various fields and make comprehensive recommendations to enhance their effectiveness.

Appreciating the importance, reach and transparency of cash transfer under the Ehsas Programme, Imran Khan advised to consult Ehsas Cash Programme database for the provision of electricity, gas, utility stores, and other subsidies to the needy and the downtrodden.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the budget and subsidies in electricity, gas, fertilizers, utility stores, exports, housing, Ehsas, National Highway Authority, and other government organizations.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Umar Ayub, Advisors Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, and Nadeem Babar. Fromer financce minister Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Ali Alana, Dr. Ijaz Nabi and Arif Habib participated in the meeting via video-link.