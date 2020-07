Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit, recovered hand grenades, pistol and explosives.

Spokesman of CTD Punjab said that on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists, operation was conducted in Mahmoodkot, city police station jurisdiction Muzaffargarh.

During operation, three terrorists of a defunct organization identified as Waseem Ahmad, Abdul Rauf and Ehtisham were apprehended with hand grenades, pistols and explosives.