Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of anti-polio taskforce at his office here on Monday.

The meeting decided to take effective measures for complete eradication of polio from the province. The CM reiterated that polio-free Punjab was a mission of government and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. “The importance of the anti-polio campaign has been increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and Deputy Commissioners should monitor the anti-polio campaigns in their respective districts as the government wants Punjab to be totally free from polio disease”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that warnings had been issued to DCs of some districts for failing to hold meetings about the eradication of polio in their districts and action will be initiated against the CEO (Health), if polio case has surfaced in the district. He said DCs will also be held accountable while good performing DCs will be encouraged.

The CM maintained the situation was better in Punjab than other provinces but the administration should burn the midnight oil for the success of this campaign.

He ordered that the IG Police will arrange complete security for polio workers and SOPs for safety from coronavirus will be followed during this campaign.

The meeting decided to exempt polio workers of more than 50 years age from field duty while other workers will also be screened before going to the field. The CM directed to ensure effective monitoring of the anti-polio campaign as saving the children from this disease is a collective obligation.

He further directed to launch a vigorous awareness campaign adding that the Health Department’s teams should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to every child. Earlier, Secretary P&SHE briefed about the details of the anti-polio campaign. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, WHO officials attended the meeting while commissioners, RPOs and coordinator NPP participated through video link.