BHAKKAR: As many as two children died when wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain today.

Police said that heavy rain followed by wind gusts and a thunderstorm lashed Chak 35-DB and Rahdariyan localities of Bhakkar due to which the wall of a house suddenly came down.

Two children present near the scene were buried under the debris and died instantly. The police and local people, through joint efforts, dug out the bodies from the rubble and shiftedthem to the hospital from where they were handed over to their family after medico-legal formalities.