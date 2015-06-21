England bagged a series win against World Cup finalists, New Zealand , after emerging victorious in the 5th and final one-day international.

Jonny Bairstow was a late addition to the squad as a replacement for Jos Buttler. Bairstow proved his worth by scoring an unbeaten 83 to achieve a rain-revised target of 192. Batting first, the Kiwis managed to pile up 283 for the loss of 9 wickets in the given 50 overs.

Martin Guptill was the highest run-scorer for New Zealand with his 67. Kane Williamson continued his sublime form and managed to score another half-century.

The English team came out to bat with the intention of winning the series, but a disastrous start to the innings made New Zealand look like clear favorites. Mitchell Santner tore apart the English top order by sending the in-form English captain Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Alex Hales back to the pavilion. Jonny Bairstow came to the crease and with support from Samuel Billings put on a healthy 80-run partnership. Bairstow smacked 11 fours in his 60-ball innings and helped his side recover from the loss of quick early wickets.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday in a T20 international at Old Trafford, before England head to Wales for the first Ashes test.