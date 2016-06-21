ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ch Nisar yesterday said airing leaked videos of suspects is not only against the court procedure but also ‘tantamount to media trial’ of accused.

“The inquiry report about leaked video of Khalid Shamim will be completed from two to three days,” Nisar told National Assembly yesterday

Speaking on a point of point during budgetary debate, the minister assured the provinces of the centre’s cooperation.

“The first video was related to Balochistan, as the accused was in the prison of Balochistan and another belonged to Sindh. The interior ministry cannot directly interfere in the matters of provinces,” Nisar said, insisting that the issue should not be politicised.

He told the house that he wrote to the Sindh government for offering support and asked Pemra to play its due part over the matter. The other day, the minister termed the act ‘illegal and unethical’ and asked the Sindh government to dig in the issue. The interior minister has been blamed for leaking the clip of Dr Asim Hussain.