Islamabad - Submitting reply over the interior ministry’s appeal against Sindh High Court’s order, model girl Ayyan Ali believes that her case portrays a classic example of fraud and deception played upon the highest courts of the country.

Ayyan on Monday expressed resentment over including her name in Exit Control List (ECL) again and demanded the Supreme Court (SC) to take action in this regard.

According to details, Ayyan Ali was presented before the court where her counsel termed the inclusion of Ayyan’s name in ECL as dishonesty and requested to launch investigation under contempt of court charge.

The model stated that court has relived her by allowing her to travel abroad but the interior ministry is not implementing the orders. She also said that no written letter has been received regarding adding her name to ECL again.

Ayyan was arrested in March last year on the charges of money laundering after customs officials seized around $506,000 from her luggage at Islamabad airport before she could reportedly board a flight to Dubai.

Though the superior courts ordered three times to remove Ayyan’s name from ECL yet the interior ministry has again placed her name on ECL by citing different excuses.

Last week, the interior ministry challenged Sindh High Court’s fresh order to remove the name of Ayyan Ali from Exit Control List. In response to that petition, Ayyan Ali through her counsel Sardar Latif Khosa submitted a reply on Monday, wherein it is stated that interior minister, who was very anxious in letting General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf to leave the country on the first available flight, despite the pendency of most heinous offences punishable with death, has given the fullest authority to the federal and Punjab governments to ignore the orders of the superior courts and obstruct her from her fundamental rights and stripe her of her every right of liberty, property and freedom and even her every life.

The reply further states: “Successive and unabated illegal attempts by the state agency to harass Ayyan Ali leave no room for doubt that the hideous hands are too powerful for the respondent who sheepishly and with extreme cowardice have danced to the tunes of their masters.”

It is stated that there is an apparent manufacturing defect in the bureaucracy who have been reminded of their duties and obligations under the constitution but they only obey the government in power.

Ayyan believes that her case portrays a classic example of fraud and deception played upon the highest courts of the country.

“A young of 23 year carrying the flag of showbiz projecting the soft image of Pakistan is constantly made to run from pillar to post seeking the enforcement of her fundamental rights. Although she has succeeded in every case and orders of the state functionaries have been rubbished through judicial verdicts yet the respondent (interior secretary) overturned such orders in the hollow/ shallow paper,” says the reply.

Ayyan contends if the superior courts’ orders are not implemented and executed and rendered worthless, the whole rule of law stands annihilated.

She also objected the placement of her name on ECL third time for her alleged involvement in the murder of investigating Officer Ijaz Mehmood, adding that the interior ministry officials and their high-ups in the government hierarchy are trying to implicate here in such a case.

The telltale story is fabricated as Ayyan was in jail under the heaviest surveillance when Ijaz Mahmood was assaulted and injured by two motorcyclists.

Earlier, Ayyan Ali was restricted by the immigration officials from proceeding with boarding on the plane at Karachi airport and was not allowed to leave the country after her boarding pass was cancelled by the authorities. Immigration officials had stated that they cannot allow the model to leave the country until they get permission from Islamabad.