Lahore: As many as 773 educationist and experts will impart training to 30,918 educators under the aegis of the Punjab School Education Department from June 22. The Punjab School Education Department sources told APP on Wednesday that the two-day training would be imparted to educators who had been selected recently. They said in this connection the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) had issued schedule for the training.–APP