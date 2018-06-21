Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four terrorists and a child were killed and eight others injured in a shootout between security forces and terrorists in Balochistan on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said that the encounter started after security forces cordoned off a compound in Tera Meel area of Dasht in Mastung, a district near Quetta.

The terrorists attacked security forces with automatic guns and hand grenades. One of the terrorists came out of the compound and exploded his explosives-laden jacket near an armoured vehicle, which injured seven security personnel.

A four-year-old child was killed and his mother injured when a hand grenade hurled by the terrorists landed in a neighbouring house.

Security forces killed all the terrorists, including a woman, present in the building. All the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital where two of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition. Police and security forces have launched a search operation in the area to find any more terrorists. According to the official, the killed terrorists were involved in an attack at the security forces’ vehicle on Friday in Quetta in which three personnel were killed.

TWO KILLED, COP INJURED IN QUETTA HIT

Two including father and son of a police official were killed and he himself sustained bullet wounds in firing on a vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified armed men sprayed bullets on the vehicle of sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Samad in Nawan Killi area of Quetta. As a result of firing, the cop, his father and a son were critically injured. The attackers fled the crime scene and the injured were rushed to hospital where father and son of the cop succumbed to their wounds while he himself was under treatment in critical condition at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta.

Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered and investigation was underway.