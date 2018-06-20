Share:

GUJRANWALA/BUREWALA-After completion of scrutiny, the nomination papers of 106 candidates for six National Assembly seats and of 337 candidates for 14 Punjab Assembly seats were approved.

However, the papers of nine NA seat aspirants and 18 of PA seats were rejected by the returning officers. Nineteen nomination papers were approved in NA-79, 15 in NA-80, 12 in NA-81, 24 in NA-82, 14 in NA-83 and 14 in NA-84, while two nomination papers have been rejected in NA-79 and four in NA-80.

Twenty nomination papers were approved in PP-51, 24 in PP-52, 36 in PP-53, 21 in PP-54, 26 in PP-55, 19 in PP-56, 33 in PP-57, 29 in PP-58, 26 in PP-59, 20 in PP-60, 16 in PP-61, 24 in PP-62,21 in PP-63 and 22 in PP-64 while 16 nomination papers have been rejected in provincial assembly seats.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment got registered a case against a building inspector for corruption and misuse of powers. Muhammad Atif, resident of Noorbawa, in his application alleged that building inspector Yousaf Mughal during his posting at Qilla Didar Singh has allowed dozens of owners for construction of illegal commercial and domestic buildings without having NoC from the department which caused huge loss to the government exchequer. During investigation, the allegations levelled against the building inspector were proved and a case has been got registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the returning officer of NA-162 (Vehari-1) rejected the nomination papers of former MNA and PML-N candidate Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad and issued the list of the 11 eligible candidates. Returning Officer Khawar Rashid accepted nomination papers of 11 candidates including Malik Zulfiqar Hussain Awan, Shagufta Chaudhry, Chaudhry Faqeer Ahmad, Usman Ahmad Warraich, Ayesha Nazir, Khalid Mahmood, Khalid Zubair, Irshad Ahmad, Kamran Yousaf, Ghulam Fareed and Shaheen Iqbal. Returning officer PP-229 Amjad Hafeez rejected the nomination papers of Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Jatt and issued list of 26 eligible candidates.

Returning Officer of PP-230 Muhammad Kashif Alvi issued the list of 20 eligible candidates including Chaudhry Ehsanullah Cheema, Ghulam Mustafa, Toseef Majeed Ch, Muhammad Arshad, Irshad Ahmad Arain, Khalid Mehmood Dogar etc.