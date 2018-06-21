Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to respondents in a petition moved seeking court’s directions to investigate removal of Zulfi Bukhari’s name from the Exit Control List and usage of Noor Khan Airbase for facilitating the departure of a private person through his private plane.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and directed secretaries of Defense and Interior and Director General (FIA) to submit their reply on the next hearing.

After issuing notices, the bench deferred hearing in this matter till June 22 for further proceedings in this matter.

The petition was moved by a citizen Muhammad Kausar through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Defense, Secretary Ministry of Interior and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents. The counsel for Kausar contended that the proper procedure was not followed for the removal of Zulfi’s name from the ECL which required the clearance from the cabinet’s sub-committee that deals with the ECL cases.

He added that whereas it has also been alleged that Bukhari’s name was removed from ECL on the intervention of interim Interior Minister Azam Khan who is closely linked to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Inam argued that in order to further compromise the impartiality of the interim government and state institutions, special arrangements were made for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to use the Air Force Base to fly from his chartered plane with full protocol.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the matter may be investigated by DG FIA that on whose orders and directions the name of Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari was removed from Exit Control List and under what authority of law Noor Khan Airbase, reserved for defense purposes was used for facilitating the departure of a private person through his private plane.

He further requested that appropriate disciplinary/criminal proceedings may be initiated against entire chain of command for compromising the impartiality and fairness of forthcoming general elections.

He also questioned that whether the members of caretaker government are above the constitution and law and not answerable to anyone and whether in the presence of interim setup under the constitution, certain i nvisible forces are still having influence and effect on the daily and routine state affairs.