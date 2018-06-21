Share:

Need stressed to promote ostrich farming

MIANWALI (APP): Experts have stressed the need for the promotion of ostrich farming, which is a lucrative business. Addressing a ceremony to mark the Farmers Day here on Wednesday, livestock expert Dr Taimoor Alam said that all types of assistance with subsidy was also being provided to farmers. The Livestock and Dairy Development Department was also providing Rs 10,000 subsidy per ostrich, he said and added that ostrich farming could also contribute to eliminate unemployment. The ostrich meat is a great food for human health, he said. He urged farmers to consult with the livestock department for the promotion of ostrich farming. The ostrich farming can be started with 25 birds and each bird can gain hundred kilogram weight within ten months, he said and added that its taste was similar to mutton. The livestock department has started distribution of ostrich meat in different cities and it was also available at various prominent sale points, he added.

Agriculture dept providing pulse seeds on subsidised rates

MULTAN (APP): The agriculture department is providing quality seeds of pulse "Masoor" on subsidised prices to promote pulses cultivation in the province. According to Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon, intending farmers could submit forms by June 28 for getting seeds and they were directed to submit forms with deputy director (extension) office. The farmers of district Multan, Sahiwal, Lodharan, Vehari, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Layyah DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalngar, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Kasur, Jhang, Okara, Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlam, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Chiniot, Gujjrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Attock and Nankana Sahib would be eligible for the subsidy. The farmers were instructed to download forms from www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk, he said.

CPEC to help country become self-reliant: PEW

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Wednesday said CPEC will make the bumpy road to country’s self-reliance smooth. The journey will begin from self-reliance in the field of energy which will soon include many other sectors including local and regional trade, it said. The project will also boost Pakistan’s production, revenue, defence capability, internal security, political strength, international image and sustainable development, said Dr Murtaza Mughal, president PEW. He said that the initiative will put Pakistan on the path of progress which is not acceptable to some countries including USA and India as it will damage their dominant position in the region. China has remained a very close ally of Pakistan since decades and now economic interests have brought both the nations together which will help Pakistan resolve many problems, he added. Poverty is rising in Pakistan which has a positive relation with environmental degradation and climate change.

The poor try to consume whatever is available for their survival, so natural resources become the first victim but the CPEC has the potential to change the situation.

The creation of new economic centres across the country under CPEC will discourage migration of rural people to the cities ensuring overall development and help resolve the issue of poverty and climate change.

Murtaza Mughal said that CPEC is a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan but some elements continue to criticise CPEC on different baseless grounds which is result of lack of information.

Focus on improving performance of institutions: Minister

LAHORE (APP): Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Food and Planning and Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan presiding over a meeting received briefing on various departments of the ministry particularly agriculture and food on Wednesday. Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood, Secretary Food Shaukat Ali and Additional Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafia Haider gave briefing about performance, targets, challenges and other significant matters of the respective departments. Briefing the minister, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood said the agriculture department was being developed on modern lines. Major target of the department was to ensure welfare of farmers and provide solutions to their problems besides enhancing per acre production of crops. Tanvir expressed satisfaction over the performance of various sections of the ministry. He said “I will work for the promotion of mutual cooperation and harmony among institutions”.