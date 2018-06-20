Share:

LAHORE-Mahira Khan’s much-awaited film ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ completes a week at theatres on Thursday [today]. And there’s good news for Mahira fans – the Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi directed film shows no signs of slowing down at the box-office. The film is running to packed cinemas in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore cinema houses.

According to the box-office report, ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ has managed to make Rs53 million in Pakistani theaters on the Eid weekend ending Monday night. Film will emerge highest grosser of 2018 for Pakistani films in seven or eight days depending on second Friday. In comparison, autonomous film industry following site Box Office Detail puts Moammar Rana-starrer Azaadi’s Eid income at Rs41 million, while Wajood and Na Band Na Baraati are said to have earned Rs18.5 million and Rs0.6 million individually.

7DMI follows Tipu (Sheheryar Munawar) and Neeli (Mahira Khan) as they surmount a progression of hindrances on their journey to discover true love. Tipu is an introvert by nature, an inexperienced young man who is very hesitant when it comes to approaching women. He is always struggling to find love, but has big dreams of finding the one true love of his life and turning into the star he has always wanted to be while Neeli is Tipu’s cousin and best friend. She is an affectionate, spirited girl who lives in the world of her own fairytales. This romantic comedy also stars Mira Sethi, Amna Ilyas, Hina Dilpazeer, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu, Beo Zafar and Javed Sheikh. Directed by the critically acclaimed duo Meenu and Farjad, this genre-defying, heartwarming inner-city fairy tale aims to enthrall audiences everywhere.