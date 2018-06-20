Share:

FAISALABAD(INP): The Aam Admi Party candidate, contesting general elections from PP-109, was killed in cold-blood murder during electioneering here on Wednesday. According to police and rescue sources, Waqar Ahmad Wahla, contesting elections from PP-109 Faisalabad from the platform of Aam Admi Party, was on electoral campaign in Chak 8. In the meanwhile, some unidentified person opened fired, killing on the spot. When Waqar succumbed to injuries the police reached crime scene and took the dead body into custody. The dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy and legal formalities. Police sources suspected that political aspect in the murder cannot be ruled out.

The Nishatabad Police have registered a case and started further investigation. The police said that according to the preliminary investigation, the firing was done over political enmity and Waqar Ahmad’s opponents were behind the murder. The victim had also contested elections in 2013 from the same constituency.

Man tortures to death ex-wife over demanding dowry back

LODHRAN (INP): A man along with father and other family members tortured to death his former wife for demanding her dowry back. The police claimed to have arrested one the culprits.

Police said that Gul Naz Bibi got married with Allah Rakha, a resident of Burhanpur some two years ago. She, however, was leaving with her parents in Ameerpur after developing differences with husband for last three months.

Few days earlier, a panchayat attended by the elders from the two sides decided separation between the couple and return of dowry. The lady along with her parents when reached the house of in-laws, Allah Rakha along with his father and relatives attacked her with batons. Resultantly, the woman was tortured to death. The police shifted dead body to hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Bahar Shah, former father-in-law of the deceased woman while his son managed to escape. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Woman pushes 2 daughters to death; attempts suicide

HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporter): A woman threw her two minor daughters into Jhang Branch Canal and later jumped into the water to commit suicide due to her strained relations with her family members.

According to police source, Kousar Bibi of Kot Nakka had strained relations with her family members. After some altercation with her husband, she took her two daughters - three-year-old Muntaha and five-year-old Sidra to the canal bank and threw them into it. Later she also jumped into the canal to commit suicide. However, Rescue-1122 and villagers fished out Kousar alive while dead bodies of the minor girls were recovered. The police have arrested Kousar and her husband Akbar and started investigation.

Seven-year-old assaulted; rape bid foiled

HAFZIABAD (Staff Reporter): A young man allegedly criminally assaulted a seven-year-old girl here in Mohallah Tajpura on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused identified as Asad Sohail and registered a case against him.

According to police source, the victim Madiha went to the house of the accused where he forcibly assaulted her. On her hue and cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot but the accused fled away leaving the victim critical condition. She was shifted to the local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, four vagabonds of Muradian village intruded into the house of a poor villager Arshad Masih and attempted to violate modesty of his young daughter but when the victim and her mother resisted the attempt, the accused allegedly thrashed them. According to police source, the accused Sabir Masih, James Masih, Stephen and Arif stormed into the house of Arshad Masih and attempted to criminally assault his young daughter Mehak. But the victim raised alarms.

Second marriage row

claims woman’s life

HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporter): A young married woman was shot at and killed by three persons as a sequel of family feud here in Rasulpur Tarar.

According to police source, Sadi Ahmad tied the knot with Kubra Bibi a couple of year ago. But some time ago, he contracted second marriage with another woman, Amtal, despite opposition by the first wife. Hussnain alias Sunny, son of Nawaz and Riasat, nephews of Kubra Bibi along with another person visited the house of Sadi Ahmad and after some altercation with the family members, they allegedly opened firing as a result of which Amtal was killed on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case against the accused but failed to arrest any of them.