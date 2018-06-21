Share:

KARACHI - Newly appointed Additional Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftaikhar Ali Qaimkhani on Wednesday took charge of his new responsibilities.

The newly appointed director general has taken the charge of his office after a notification by Sindh government for his appointment as director general from director master plan department.

Iftaikhar after taking charge of director general presided a departmental meeting at his office. During the meeting he stated that removal of haphazard illegal constructions in city is his priority because these constructions are major reason of destruction of infrastructure of the city.

“Implementation on court orders regarding link of leases, sub-leases and sale deed with building plan would be continued”, he added. He said that the illegal constructions destructed the valuable infrastructure of the port city and it could further cause major mishaps in future and immediate implementation on the SBCA by-laws is need of hour.

He said that despite the frequent action, illegal construction of commercial units on residential plots continued in the city. “Concrete measures will be shaped to eradicate commercial construction on residential plots, “ he said and warned the concern officials that any negligence and dishonesty in this regard will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against them if anybody found involve in such illegal practice.

It is worth to mentioning here that Iftaikhar Qaimkhani is working as senior director of Master Plan Department and is the only officer of grade-21 in the authority as Services General Administration and Coordination Department of Sindh government has given additional charge of director general after the retirement of former Director General Agha Maqsood Abbas.