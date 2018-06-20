Share:

Religious and even cultural arguments in support of child marriage are almost fail. The rights of children need to prevail over any perverted sense of moral righteousness. This stance against child marriage must be seen as an absolute.

The child marriage not only cause of killing self dignity but also have many consequences, primarily affected girls education. It also have impacts on other areas of development often leading to poverty ,poor health vulnerability to HIV/AIDS and infant mortality.

Our government and private sector should provide proper campaigning and lobbying for proper legislation by creating awareness through use of media and conducting seminar in villages and in small towns and provide assistance to those affected by child marriages. We should raise the voice against child marriage’s if it will happen around us.

HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, June 18.