Rawalpindi-A man accused of killing a college girl after throwing acid on her at his house in Sadiqabad has been denied bail by a court of law here on Wednesday.

The accused had also attempted to rape the girl.

The police have arrested the alleged killer identified as Raja Faiser from courtroom and shifted him to police station for further investigation.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ajmal Raja rejected the interim bail of Raja Faiser who was involved in shooting Minal Raja, his wife’s neice, in the head with a 30 bore pistol after throwing acid on her.

The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Sadiqabad arrested the accused from courtroom.

Muhammad Afzal Khan Jadoon, the prosecution, argued before court that Minal Raja was living in her aunt’s house in Sadiqabad and studying in a private college. He added that Raja Faiser, the uncle the girl, had tried to assault sexually her and threw acid on her when she resisted. “The accused even burned the sensitive parts of the girl’s body with acid and later on killed her by shooting her in the head with a 30-bore pistol,” the prosecutor said. He mentioned after killing the girl, the killer had put pistol in her hand in a bid to give the impression that she had committed suicide. In the medical as well as forensic report, it was proven that the girl was burnt with acid before getting shot.

The lawyer told court that police investigators had also detected the last phone call by Raja Faiser to Minal Raja asking her to come to get her memory card before her murder. Muhammad Afzal Khan Jadoon Advocate prayed to the judge to reject the interim bail of the accused. Opposing the arguments of prosecution, the defence lawyer Raja Abid said his client was being roped in the murder case by his relatives without any reason. He said his client was not present in the city at time of occurrence of incident. On this, Muhammad Afzal Advocate told judge police had also recovered the weapon that used in the murder that was also owned by Raja Faiser.

After completion of arguments of both parties, ASJ Ajmal Raja rejected the interim bail of killer and ordered police to arrest him. Following court order, police held the killer from courtroom and shifted him to PS Sadiqabad.

A police investigator told The Nation police would produce the killer before a court of law today (Thursday) to get his physical remand for further investigation.