In Sindh, dairy shops are increased like wild a fire. They are selling poison to people in the name of pure milk. For increasing the quantity of milk they used detergent, glucose, washing powder or shampoo, urea and edible oil in milk.

Seventy per cent population of Sindh is consuming adulterated and contaminated milk on their daily basis, from infant to old. This milk is highly hazardous to health it causes liver damage, kidney failure, cardiac disease and hepatitis-C in human.

The relevant authorities must take stern action against the seller of contaminated and adulterated milk to save the lives of its citizen from this poison.

NAIMATULLAH GADHI,

Khairpur Mir’s, May 28.