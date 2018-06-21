Share:

The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought recommendations for removal of fake accounts on Facebook on a petition questioning alleged impact of fake accounts on upcoming general elections. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the case moved by a citizen, Shahid Jamal Tabrezi. The judge directed the petitioner to come up with the recommendations as to how the fake accounts on Facebook could be abolished. The petitioner said that elections were approaching and the fake accounts of the Facebook could influence the election. He asked the court to order authorities to take action. The court adjourned the hearing for Thursday (today). –Staff Reporter

MML-backed AAT fields 80 NA candidates countrywide

Nominated candidates of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) have begun their election campaign throughout the country. Backed by the Milli Muslim League (MML), almost 80 candidates of AAT were contesting election on national assembly seats and 185 on different provisional assemblies. Candidates of In Lahore, there are four MMA backed candidates on NA and 16 on PA seats. Those who are contesting from Lahore are: Yaqoub Sheikh from NA125, Hafiz Khalid Waleed from NA133, Choudhry Shabbir Ahmad from NA132 and Zulifqar Ali from NA134. The names of Hafiz Khalid Waleed is also contesting from PP170 Lahore while Hafiz Talha Saeed will take part in election from NA191 Sargodha. Two candidates of AAT have submitted their papers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.The AAT is contesting election on the symbol of chair. MML President Saifullah Khalid said that due rights must be given to voters and their sanctity must not be violated. He said MML believed in the politics of Pakistan ideology. The MML manifesto, he said, based on unity instead of sectarianism and extremism.–Staff Reporter

Jamaat-i-Islami chief sees new faces in assemblies

Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has predicted that new faces would come to assemblies in majority after the election. In a statement issued on Wednesday from JI head office Mansora, Siraj said the people would not vote for corrupt politicians this time. He said the masses would lose confidence on electoral system if the elections were not fair, free and transparent.He sees the system of proportionate representation as best suited for the country because of its socio-political conditions. But, he said, the feudal lords, and wealthy people dominating the politics were afraid of proportionate system. He said the parties claiming public support had never respected the public mandate as their leaders would forget public problems after returning to the assemblies.–Staff Reporter

Humourist’s death saddens CM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous Urdu writer Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He paid rich tributes to the role of Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi in the field of satire, saying he has given new dimension to humour writing. “With his death, a beautiful phase of Urdu humour writing has ended today. Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi will forever live in our hearts due to his writings and his services in Urdu literature especially in the field of humour writing will always be remembered,” concluded the Chief Minister. Also, Askari expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of husband of famous writer and novelist Bushra Rehman. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous poet and writer Mehdi Masood.–Staff Reporter